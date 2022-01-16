NOIDA : Realty major Supertech today said that it has awarded a letter of intent related to the demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based company, which has sought pollution and environment-related clearances from the Noida Authority.

The real estate developer said the letter of intent was awarded on 15 January to demolition expert firm Edifice Engineering of Mumbai under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority, in compliance with the orders of the apex court.

"The demolition firm has now sought no objection certificates (NOCs) from different agencies with regard to transportation, storage and use of explosives, environment and pollution control agencies, traffic diversion plans etc, all of which are to be provided by the Noida Authority," Arora said.

"On providing the required NOCs by the Noida Authority, the demolition agency will soon chart out schedules for demolition and carry out the same according to directions from the Noida Authority," he said.

In a statement, Supertech Chairman RK Arora said, "The selection of the demolition agency was done jointly by the Noida Authority as well as the CBRI. As per the analysis by the Noida Authority, the firm is technically sound to carry out the demolition safely."

The Supreme Court had on 31 August, 2021, ordered the demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' in Noida Sector 93A within three months under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.

The remarks of the SC came after some home buyers, who have filed contempt petitions, told the bench through their counsel that after the 31 August, last year order, Supertech Ltd has sent them an email asking them to come and collect the money.

On August 31, last year the Noida authority had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with the Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers.

The top court had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.





