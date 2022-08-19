Mumbai: Five-storey building collapses in Borivali, no injuries reported1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said
A vacant and dilapidated five-storey building collapsed in Borivali area of Mumbai today oon, but there was no report of any casualty so far, civic officials said. . "Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff," he said.