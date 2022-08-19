Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Five-storey building collapses in Borivali, no injuries reported

Mumbai: Five-storey building collapses in Borivali, no injuries reported

Search and rescue operation underway at the spot where a building collapsed
1 min read . 02:04 PM ISTLivemint

  • The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A vacant and dilapidated five-storey building collapsed in Borivali area of Mumbai today oon, but there was no report of any casualty so far, civic officials said. . "Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff," he said.

A vacant and dilapidated five-storey building collapsed in Borivali area of Mumbai today oon, but there was no report of any casualty so far, civic officials said. . "Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff," he said.

The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said. As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, another official said. "The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped," he said.

The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said. As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, another official said. "The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped," he said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.