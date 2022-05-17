Mumbai: Flower garland seller's daughter gets admission in top US Univ for PhD

During festivals, she used to sell flowers with her father, especially at big festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Dussehra. She has done this work with her father during school time. Otherwise, whenever she used to go on vacations from JNU, she used to make flower garlands. For the past two years, as the pandemic hit, her father's work halted. Before that, they all used to do this work. This work has been part of their lives. Since she opened her eyes, she has seen only flowers. So, this was her society where on one side, there were struggles and on the other side, there was hope. There were problems and there was a passion to do hard work as well. The same passion and support of her family have brought her here, she added.