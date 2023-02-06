Mumbai Police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all type of balloons and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on February 10 for security reasons, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) issued an order to this effect on February 3 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he said. PM Modi is scheduled to launch Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes on February 10.

According to the city police order, no activities of drones, paragliders, all type of balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft would be allowed in the jurisdiction of the airport, Sahar, Colaba, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg, MIDC and Andheri police stations for 24 hours on February 10, unless withdrawn earlier.

"It is also apprehended that during the PM's visit on February 10 at Mumbai Airport, INS Shikra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Marol in Andheri, terrorist/anti- social elements may attack using drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility," the order said.

"Also there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account," it added.