Mumbai: Flying drones, balloons banned ahead of PM Modi's visit
PM Modi is scheduled to launch Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes on February 10.
Mumbai Police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all type of balloons and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on February 10 for security reasons, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, official said on Monday.
