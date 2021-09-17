Thirteen people got injured when a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of today.

City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, according to news agency ANI.

“A total of 14 persons are injured after a part of a bridge collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, earlier today. The condition of all the injured persons is stable," according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

#WATCH | Nine people sustained minor injuries & were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today, as per a fire brigade official present at the spot



“A portion of the under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am. 13 people have sustained minor injuries & have been shifted to a hospital. There is no life loss and no person is missing," said DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited.

