Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Flyover collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex, 14 people injured

Mumbai: Flyover collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex, 14 people injured

Premium
The people injured in the flyover collapse  were taken to a nearby hospital, according to an official of the fire brigade
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Officials are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris  of the flyover

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Thirteen people got injured when a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of today.

Thirteen people got injured when a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of today.

City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, according to news agency ANI.

An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, according to news agency ANI.

“A total of 14 persons are injured after a part of a bridge collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, earlier today. The condition of all the injured persons is stable," according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

“A total of 14 persons are injured after a part of a bridge collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, earlier today. The condition of all the injured persons is stable," according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Watch Video:

Watch Video:

“A portion of the under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am. 13 people have sustained minor injuries & have been shifted to a hospital. There is no life loss and no person is missing," said DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

“A portion of the under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am. 13 people have sustained minor injuries & have been shifted to a hospital. There is no life loss and no person is missing," said DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Further details are awaited.

Further details are awaited.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!