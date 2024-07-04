Mumbai news: Portion of flyover slab collapses on moving vehicle in Andheri

In a shocking incident, a slab of a flyover collapsed on a moving vehicle in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on the Western Express Highway (WEF) near Gundavali Metro Station. The reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The driver of the vehicle escaped injuries as the slab fell onto the bonnet of the car.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, and ward staff have rushed to the spot, and the area has been cordoned off.

“This is an alarm for an urgent check on all the infrastructural projects - constructed and under-constructed around the city at the earliest,” Mumbai Congress said in a post on X.

Sharing a photo of the collapsed slab, Activist Zoru Bhathena said, "Slab of flyover has fallen..Jog Flyover..Western Express Highway…Andheri W.

“My BMC, My MMRDA, My MSRDC, Multiple agencies for construction. None for maintenance. This is My Mumbai (SIC),” Bhathena posted on X.

The incident comes over a month after 17 people died after a huge billboard collapsed on a petrol station in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

A committee headed by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle is probing the May 13 incident.

On Monday, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant told the legislative assembly that the state government will soon unveil a policy regarding hoardings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has demanded an inquiry into hoardings erected since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He alleged that hoarding owners received subsidies and a 50 per cent discount on licences.

Shelar also pointed out that of the 1,025 big hoardings in Mumbai, 179 are in the railway limits and do not have permission from the BMC.