Stating concerns about rising number of coronavirus cases in the finance capital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday that another lockdown may be reimposed in Mumbai if people do not abide by COVID-19 norms. "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown," Pednekar said, according to news agency ANI.

"Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people," she added.

Mumbai city continued to report the highest single- day cases in the state with a spike of 493 on Monday. The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 3,14,569 cases and 11,422 deaths till now.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since the first week of January. At least 23 more patients succumbed to the infection on Monday. The new cases took the COVID-19 tally in the state to 20,67,643.

On 10 February, the number of daily cases surged to 3,451 and the single-day rise has been above the 3,000-mark since then.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines. In view of the recent spurt in cases, Pawar on Monday warned of taking some "harsh decisions" and asked people to be prepared.

Pawar said, "Harsh decisions can be taken and people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later."

"I have come across ((reports that) people are not following the COVID-19 guidelines which are aimed at checking the spread of the infection. If the situation worsens, we may need to pay heavy cost for this carelessness," he added.

"The number (of new cases in the state) is alarming. We have seen that lockdown was imposed in many parts of the world again in view of the second wave of the pandemic," the deputy chief Minister said, reported PTI.

To take stock of the situation, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting on Tuesday, Pawar said, reported PTI.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the "3T formula" of tracing, testing and treatment will have to be implemented strictly to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Apart from Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati cities in the Vidarbha region reported over 400 new COVID-19 patients in a day on Monday.

After 10 months, Maharashtrta government allowed the general public to travel by the local trains in Mumbai from 1 February in fixed time slots. For now, the government has decided that the general public will be allowed to travel before 7 am, between 12 noon and 4 pm, and then again after 9 pm.

"The local train services will be restricted to the essential services staff only as is being permitted currently from 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm," an order issued by the Maharashtra government read.

