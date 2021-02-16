Stating concerns about rising number of coronavirus cases in the finance capital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday that another lockdown may be reimposed in Mumbai if people do not abide by COVID-19 norms. "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown," Pednekar said, according to news agency ANI.