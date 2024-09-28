Mumbai on High alert! IMD issues high tide warning as waves strike Marine Drive following heavy rains | Watch video

Mumbai on IMD's high tide alert as waves strike Marine Drive on Saturday, September 28, following heavy rains.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Sep 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Mumbai: People walk past as sea waves crash against the promenade during high tide, at Marine drive, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_24_2024_000230B)
Mumbai: People walk past as sea waves crash against the promenade during high tide, at Marine drive, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_24_2024_000230B)(PTI)

Mumbai on IMD's high tide alert as waves strike Marine Drive on Saturday following heavy rains. The financial capital recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius temperature on September 28 at 10:00 AM with 7 percent humidity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to warn against high tide at 9:40 AM. Dhule Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Buldhana districts are on India Meteorological Department's yellow alert today. According to IMD's forecast ‘moderate rain’ is likely in Mumbai today while Maharashtra is on yellow alert.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted, “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” for today and tomorrow while wet spells are likely in the city over the next five days. The maximum and minimum temperature today will settle around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 10:30 AM, Mumbai registered an AQI of 29 which falls in ‘good’ category.

Over the past few days, the city has been witnessing incessant heavy rainfall which triggered a landslide at the Mumbra bypass at around 11:30 pm on September 25. The city administration declared a holiday for all schools and colleges for September 26 following the IMD red alert. The Pune district administration has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges amid inclement weather conditions.

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on 28th September.” Predicting fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra until September 30, the weather agency in it press release dated September 27 said, “Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall over the same region" between October 1 and 4.

The weather report further mentioned that cyclonic circulation witnessed on September 26 over north Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood moved over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric levels.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai on High alert! IMD issues high tide warning as waves strike Marine Drive following heavy rains | Watch video

