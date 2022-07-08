Mumbai: Fraudster siphons off ₹3.7 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- After losing money to cyber fraudster, the victim complained to the police against the unidentified person
A woman fell victim to an online fraud after a fraudster siphoned off ₹3.77 lakh from her bank account. The 26-year-old was defrauded under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth ₹21,000 from her through an online portal, Mumbai police said on Friday.