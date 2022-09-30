Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what will passengers get on menu

Looking to cater to the premium business and Corporate segment that travels on the route, Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu. Railways has not missed its focus on the preference of Fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section. Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu.