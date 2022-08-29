Ganpati festival in Mumbai: The Mumbai police in a detailed notification issued have notified about the banning of entry of heavy vehicles in the Greater Mumbai region
The Mumbai traffic police has issued a guideline prohibiting entry of heavy vehicles from 11 am to 1 am on certain days next month on the occasion of Ganpati immersion.
In a tweet, the Mumbai traffic police said,"On the occasion of Ganpati Immersion on 01, 04, 05, and 06 September 2022 11 to 1 am on the next day and 09 September 2022, from 10 am to 6 am, entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on roads in Greater Mumbai."
The Mumbai police in a detailed notification issued have notified about the banning of entry of heavy vehicles in the Greater Mumbai region." In order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience to public and to maintain smooth flow of vehicular traffic and procession in Greater Mumbai, 1, Raj Tilak Roshan, LPS. Deputy Commissioner of Police (11.Q. and Central) Traffic, Mumbai in exercise of power conferred upon me under Section-115 of the Bombay Motor Vehicle Aci-1988 (Act 39 of 1988) read with Government Notification No. MVA 0589 CRR-1061/T.R.A-2 dated. 19 May 1990, do hereby order as under."
"On the occasion of Ganapati Immersions days in Mumbai City that are on 1 September 2012 one und half day Ganapati immersion, 4 September 2022 fifth day Ganapati inmersion, 5 September 2022 Gauri Ganapati immersion, 6 September 2022 seventh day Ganapati immersion from 11.00 hrs to 01.00 hrs next day and an 9 September 20122 Anant Chaturdashi Ganapati imension day from 10.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs. next day, entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai shall be prohibited," according to the official notification.
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are all set to enjoy Ganpati festivities from August 31 without coronavirus-induced restrictions for the first time since 2020. While almost all restrictions had been lifted in Maharashtra since April 2, the Eknath Shinde government last month announced that Ganpati festivities in the state would be held like pre-COVID times. Thousands of people are expected to visit pandals (public arenas where celebrations are helmed by organising groups called mandals) for 10 days starting from Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on August 31.
Also, the Maharashtra government waived toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department roads from August 27 to September 11 in view of Ganpati festivities, an official said on Friday. It would give relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state, he said. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).
