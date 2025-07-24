Subscribe

Mumbai Gas Scare: Massive ammonia leak at Mahananda Dairy in Goregaon, no injuries reported

An ammonia gas leak occurred at Mahananda Dairy in Goregaon (East) at 9:12 pm. A malfunctioning valve in a 3,000-kilogram tank caused the leak. Emergency teams from various services were promptly deployed to manage the situation.

Published24 Jul 2025, 12:52 PM IST
An ammonia gas leak occurred at Mahananda Dairy in Goregaon (East) at 9:12 pm. (File) (Representative Image)
An ammonia gas leak occurred at the Mahananda Dairy plant in Goregaon (East) at around 9:12 pm on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of India.

Civic officials noted that ammonia began leaking from a 3,000-kilogram capacity tank located within a ground-floor refrigeration unit covering about 2,000 square feet. 

The source of the leak was identified as a malfunctioning valve, TOI reported.

In response to the ammonia leak, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, HAZMAT unit, 108 Ambulance services, and local ward staff were swiftly deployed to the scene, TOI report stated.

(With TOI inputs)

 
