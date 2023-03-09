The nation is mourning the sudden demise of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik who passed away at the age of 66. He was one of those talented artists who make a place in our hearts through their honest and natural work. Kaushik's co-actors and friends remember him as a witty human being who used to take everything on a light-hearted note.

Satish Kaushik had roots in Haryana but completed most of his higher education from Delhi. He went to the National School of Drama (NSD) and later also joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Kaushik performed across Delhi in several stage shows before packing up for Mumbai in 1979.

In 2020, Kaushik shared about his journey to Mumbai and how the city gave him many important aspects of his life. “I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx," Kaushik tweeted.

I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx🙏 pic.twitter.com/dTuoPmEQKA — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 10, 2020

After several small but memorable roles in films like 'Masoom' and 'Ram Lakhan' he became a household name after playing Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India'. His lovable performance with Anil Kapoor took the film to soaring heights and made it one of most loved Hindi films of all times.

Kaushik shared about his first acting project where he acted as one of rowdy boys and even received appreciation for his acting.

"My first acting project in Mumbai was a film called Chakra starring Naseeruddin [Shah] and Smita Patil. It was a very small role and had a very thin and lanky Satish Kaushik. That film had so many people. I played one of the local rowdy boys. After I gave my first shot, Rajkumar Santoshi (first AD) came to me and said ‘good actor yaar’. I said thank God at least someone said that!" Kaushik told news platform Indian Express in 2019.

National School of Drama (NSD) also expressed shock over the demise of its “greatest alumni" and said Satish Kaushik will be deeply missed and remembered for his contributions to the Indian Film Industry.