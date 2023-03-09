'Mumbai gave me...': When Satish Kaushik recalled his arrival in the city

"My first acting project in Mumbai was a film called Chakra starring Naseeruddin [Shah] and Smita Patil. It was a very small role and had a very thin and lanky Satish Kaushik. That film had so many people. I played one of the local rowdy boys. After I gave my first shot, Rajkumar Santoshi (first AD) came to me and said ‘good actor yaar’. I said thank God at least someone said that!" Kaushik told news platform Indian Express in 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}