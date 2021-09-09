"Considering the potential danger of a third COVID-19 wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav mandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media," the civic body said.
BMC said that the mandals falling in Covid-19 containment zones will have to make arrangements for the immersion of the Ganpati idols in the pandal premises or postpone it. Similarly, in sealed buildings, devotees will have to make arrangements for the immersion of idols at home, it added.
The civic body has already restricted the height of household Ganpati idols to two feet and for the public mandals to four feet. The cap on the height of Ganpati idols and restrictions on celebrations have been imposed for the second year in a row to curb the spread of the COVID-19.
Ahead of the Ganesh Utsav, the number of sealed buildings increased to 50 in India's financial capital, the BMC said.
