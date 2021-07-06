OPEN APP
Mumbai gets biggest public toilet with free Wi-Fi, TV set

Wi-Fi access, a TV set, and a waiting area with a newspaper, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has built Mumbai's biggest public toilet this month.

The public toilet with 60 seats was constructed at Juhu Galli in Andheri (West).

The toilet has a separate section for women on the ground floor and four toilet blocks are reserved for differently-abled people.

Spread across 4,000 sq. feet, the lavatory will cater to around 60,000 slum dwellers. Each family has to pay 60 per month for unlimited use.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap inaugurated the facility on Saturday and said, "This ground-plus-one structure has 60 seats and we are going to add 28 more seats".

The BMC has also planned to set up 80 multi-utility air-conditioned mobile toilet vans at major traffic signals, but the plan has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

