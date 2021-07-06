Wi-Fi access, a TV set, and a waiting area with a newspaper, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has built Mumbai's biggest public toilet this month.

The public toilet with 60 seats was constructed at Juhu Galli in Andheri (West).

The toilet has a separate section for women on the ground floor and four toilet blocks are reserved for differently-abled people.

Spread across 4,000 sq. feet, the lavatory will cater to around 60,000 slum dwellers. Each family has to pay ₹60 per month for unlimited use.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap inaugurated the facility on Saturday and said, "This ground-plus-one structure has 60 seats and we are going to add 28 more seats".

The BMC has also planned to set up 80 multi-utility air-conditioned mobile toilet vans at major traffic signals, but the plan has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

