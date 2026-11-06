Mumbai gets extra Diwali holiday on November 9: Which government offices will remain closed and who gets the day off?

The Maharashtra government has declared Monday, 9 November, a local holiday for state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai Suburban districts on account of Diwali
The decision was announced through a circular issued by the General Administration Department on 6 November. The additional holiday comes alongside the existing public holidays during the festival and gives employees working in the specified government offices another day off.
Quick answers to key questions
The local holiday applies to state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. The circular was sent to government offices and departments, including the Governor’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister’s Office and Mumbai’s civic and district administration.
Employees of state government and semi-government offices located in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts are covered by the order. It is a local holiday, not a statewide closure.
The order does not declare a general holiday for private companies, shops or other workplaces. Employees in those sectors should check with their employers.
The additional local holiday falls between Diwali Amavasya, listed on November 8, and Diwali (Bali Pratipada), listed on November 10. It gives eligible government employees a day off on the intervening Monday.
The order is based on the provisions of Government Decision No. PCH- and S. Number 21/III/B, dated 5 November, 1958. The circular has been digitally signed and authenticated by Atul Patne, Principal Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra.
The November 9 holiday applies to state government and semi-government offices located in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. It is a local holiday and should not be treated as a statewide closure.
The order does not announce a general holiday for all private companies, shops or other workplaces. Employees in those sectors will need to check with their respective employers about whether they will get the day off.
The circular has been sent to several government offices, including the Governor's Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office, the offices of the Deputy Chief Ministers, state ministers and departments, as well as Mumbai's civic and district administration.
The public can access the notification through the Maharashtra government's official website, maharashtra.gov.in, using the circular's reference code.
The state government's 2026 holiday calendar lists Diwali Amavasya, or Laxmi Pujan, on 8 November, which falls on a Sunday. Diwali (Bali Pratipada) is listed for 10 November, a Tuesday.
The November 9 local holiday therefore falls between these two festival dates. It gives eligible government employees a holiday on the intervening Monday.
Mumbai also has local holidays linked to other major festivals. These include Gopalkala (Dahi Handi) and Anant Chaturdashi, which are traditionally observed as local holidays for government and semi-government offices in the two districts.
The dates for the 2026 local holidays were set out in earlier government circulars. The additional 9 November order extends the local holiday arrangements for the year to include Diwali.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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