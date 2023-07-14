Mumbai gets first IIM following Union Cabinet's amendment, NITIE gets rechristened2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:13 PM IST
The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai has been approved to become the 21st Indian Institute of Management, IIM Mumbai.
Mumbai is set to welcome a prestigious addition to its academic landscape with the elevation of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) to the esteemed status of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a bill for this transformation, signalling a significant milestone for NITIE Mumbai.
