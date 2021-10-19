Indian Railways' Central Railway (CR) zone has set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus under Innovative Ideas of catering policy.

The restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area. The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18, CSMT. The Heritage gully has rail artifacts including narrow gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway.

The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 persons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting.

Rates and menu of the Restaurant will be decided by Licensee as per market rates approved by Railways.

The license period is for one year and it is extendable based on the performance. The licensee will also be responsible to maintain the approach corridor surrounding at their own cost.

Compliance of Food Adulteration Act and other statutory laws are to be adhered by the Licensee. Keeping in mind the safety aspect, portable fire extinguishers have been installed with staff having knowledge of operation of the equipment.

Rates and menu of the Restaurant will be decided by Licensee as per market rates approved by Railways. North, South, continental and other cuisine will be available and the restaurant will be open for passengers and general public as well.

The restaurant will operate following all existing Covid-19 guidelines by Government for Restaurant.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway inspected the "Restaurant on Wheels" at Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai today. B.K Dadabhoy, AGM, Shri Manoj Sharma, CAO(C), Gopal Chandra, PCEE, Mukul Jain, PCOM, Mani Jit Singh, PCCM,S.K. Pankaj, SDGM, Shri Alok Singh, PCSO, A.K. Shrivastava, PCSTE, Shri R.L. Rana, PCMM, Shalabh Goel, DRM-BB and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Railway plans to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri on Mumbai division. Tenders have been awarded at five other locations i.e. Nagpur, Akurdi, Baramati, Chinchwad and Miraj stations on CR.

