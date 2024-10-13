Mumbai gets Sridevi Chowk in Lokhandwala, Boney Kapoor shares pic

Sridevi Chowk was inaugurated in Mumbai on Saturday, October 12, on Dussehra, as a mark to honour the late actress.

The junction was unveiled in Lokhandawala, Mumbai, in the presence of her husband, Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Both were seen getting emotional at the inauguration ceremony. They inaugurated the junction, paying tribute to the late actress.

In addition to Sridevi's family members, actress Shabana Azmi attended the inauguration ceremony.

Boney Kapoor shared a picture on his official Instagram handle, tagging Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Several pictures and videos from the event were posted on social media.

According to a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Boney Kapoor is seen pulling a red cloth and unveiling the junction, which has a picture of Sridevi and the title ‘Sridevi Kapoor Chowk.’

While inaugurating the junction, Boney Kapoor touched the picture of the late actress as Khushi Kapoor stood with him.

The event took place on Saturday evening. The new junction is located near Sridevi’s Mumbai residence, Green Acres Tower. The actress lived there for many years before her death in 2018. Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, was not present at the inauguration.

The late actress Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, in Chennai. She has acted in multiple-language film industries, such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, since a very young age.

Sridevi was often called the ‘first female superstar’ of Indian cinema. With a career spanning over 50 years, she has received many awards, including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards, Kerala State Film Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and Nandi Award.

In 2013, the government of India honoured her with Padma Shri.

Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and has two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.