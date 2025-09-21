Mumbai gets ultra-modern international cruise terminal - Check photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 21, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at Indira Dock. The terminal aims to provide a seamless and efficient experience to travellers. The MICT has been developed under the 'Cruise Bharat Mission'.

Photo: PTI

It is poised to enhance India's maritime infrastructure and position Mumbai as a premier cruise tourism destination.

Photo: PTI

The cruise terminal spans over 415,000 square feet. It is designed to handle up to 1 million passengers annually, with the capacity to accommodate 5 cruise ships simultaneously.

it is equipped with 72 check-in and immigration counters.

Photo: PTI

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that Mumbai has served the nation well with its bustling coastal business.

Sonowal said, “The maritime history of Mumbai is rich and an integral part of our civilisation. As a coastal hub, it has served the nation handsomely with its bustling coastal business.”

'Samudra se Samriddhi' On Saturday, PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

He laid the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

He also inaugurated the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.