Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Illegal billboard owner Bhavesh Bhide arrested by Mumbai Police from Udaipur
Bhavesh Bhide was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday. His company put up the giant billboard whose collapse in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai claimed 16 lives on Monday.
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident: Illegal billboard owner Bhavesh Bhide has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday, May 16. Bhide has been arrested from Udaipur and is being brought to Mumbai. Bhavesh Bhide's company put up the giant billboard whose collapse in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai claimed 16 lives on Monday.