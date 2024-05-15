Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll surges to 16 as NDRF finds two more bodies | 10 latest updates
Mumbai Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 16 killed, 75 injured in Mumbai hoarding collapse amid gusty winds and unseasonal rains; the hoarding was erected without the BMC's permission.
Mumbai hoarding collapse: The death toll in the Ghatkopar billboard collapse tragedy rose to 16 on Wednesday as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered two more bodies from a car stuck at the accident site. The hoarding collapsed due to a sudden dust storm and heavy rain that hit Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital city, on May 15.