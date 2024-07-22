Mumbai girl alleges harassment on Juhu streets; cops respond

A minor Mumbai girl has claimed she was harassed in the Janki Kutir area of Juhu, where a man allegedly with “his pants down” was calling out to her. In her Sunday post, she also claimed that this is third such harassment incident she has faced at the same location.

Taking to microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), the 17-year-old Viyaa shared a video and said, “This man was seen misbehaving with his pants down calling out to me loudly in the middle of the street. This was at 8:55AM today. This is the 3rd time this has happened to me in this location, from different men.”

@MumbaiPolice Juhu, Janki Kutir Area

This is the 3rd time this has happened to me in this location, from different men. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0aDq1BupWb — viyaa (@viyaadoshi) July 21, 2024

Viyaa urged the Mumbai Police to “increase the safety" of the area and tagged the force in her post. She claimed that she has heard multiple women narrate similar stories in this location.

“I tried calling Nirbhaya squad but my call wasn’t answered. Please help,” she added.

Soon after, Mumbai Police replied to her thread and requested her to share her contact details for further action. “We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM.”

Viyaa, in a follow-up post, thanked the Mumbai Police for their swift action, and shared that patrolling in the area has improved.

“Thank you @MumbaiPolice for taking immediate action yesterday. I truly appreciate the patrolling vehicles. You have not only increased my safety, but that of all other women and children. Thank you for the phone calls and making me feel safe. Proud to be a mumbaikar,” she said.

