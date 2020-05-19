NEW DELHI: Travel is on pause in these unprecedented times, but that hasn’t stopped Indians from listing their dream destinations.

Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi, Lonavala and Bengaluru are the top five domestic destinations in the wish-list of Indians since the start of March, according to digital travel platform Booking.com. Wish-list refers to the number of times that users click the heart button on a particular property on the website.

When it comes to international destinations, Indian travel dreams feature islands and beaches alongside major metropolitan cities. Dubai tops the list, followed by Ubud (Bali), Bangkok (Thailand), Istanbul (Turkey), London (UK), Seminyak (Bali), North Male Atoll (Maldives) and Singapore.

It’s no surprise that domestic destinations feature in nearly 67% of all those wish listed by Indians during this time of uncertainty, a jump from 48% listed during the same time last year.

When it comes to global travellers, New Delhi, Mumbai, Calangute (Goa), Jaipur and Bengaluru are the top five destinations in India with the most wish listings during March and April 2020.

Dreaming about a change in scenery and the opportunity to enjoy a stay experience outside of their own home, the most wish-listed places to stay for Indian travellers are hotels, resorts, guest houses, apartments and villas. Hotels account for nearly 42% of all properties wish listed by Indians over the last two months whereas resorts count for 18% which is more than the global average of 6%.





