Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi among top 5 destinations on Indians' wish-list
Goa features in the wishlist of Indian as well as foreign travellers

Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi among top 5 destinations on Indians' wish-list

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST Nandita Mathur

  • When it comes to international destinations, Indian travel dreams feature islands and beaches alongside major metropolitan cities
  • Dubai tops the list, followed by Ubud, Bangkok, Istanbul and London

NEW DELHI: Travel is on pause in these unprecedented times, but that hasn’t stopped Indians from listing their dream destinations.

NEW DELHI: Travel is on pause in these unprecedented times, but that hasn’t stopped Indians from listing their dream destinations.

Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi, Lonavala and Bengaluru are the top five domestic destinations in the wish-list of Indians since the start of March, according to digital travel platform Booking.com. Wish-list refers to the number of times that users click the heart button on a particular property on the website.

Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi, Lonavala and Bengaluru are the top five domestic destinations in the wish-list of Indians since the start of March, according to digital travel platform Booking.com. Wish-list refers to the number of times that users click the heart button on a particular property on the website.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

When it comes to international destinations, Indian travel dreams feature islands and beaches alongside major metropolitan cities. Dubai tops the list, followed by Ubud (Bali), Bangkok (Thailand), Istanbul (Turkey), London (UK), Seminyak (Bali), North Male Atoll (Maldives) and Singapore.

It’s no surprise that domestic destinations feature in nearly 67% of all those wish listed by Indians during this time of uncertainty, a jump from 48% listed during the same time last year.

When it comes to global travellers, New Delhi, Mumbai, Calangute (Goa), Jaipur and Bengaluru are the top five destinations in India with the most wish listings during March and April 2020.

Dreaming about a change in scenery and the opportunity to enjoy a stay experience outside of their own home, the most wish-listed places to stay for Indian travellers are hotels, resorts, guest houses, apartments and villas. Hotels account for nearly 42% of all properties wish listed by Indians over the last two months whereas resorts count for 18% which is more than the global average of 6%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated