Mumbai, Goa Weather Today: Heavy rainfall recorded, IMD forecast till May 24; 2 flights diverted from Goa airport

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: On May 20, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai, affecting traffic and flights, officials told PTI.

Advertisement

These were pre-monsoon showers, and affected Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs more, compared to the city, they added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, in a release issued Tuesday evening, said, “A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22, and thereafter, it may move northwards and intensify further.”

How much was the city affected? Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that except one incident of tree fall and one of short circuit, no other incident was reported. There were also no reports of any major water-logging in the city or suburbs and traffic flow was normal.

According to the traffic police, however, waterlogging was reported at an Andheri subway, which slowed down traffic.

Suburban train commuters claimed local services were running with some delays though Railway authorities said they were unaffected.

Advertisement

Read More

How much rain did Mumbai get? In western suburbs, Jogeshwari received the highest rainfall of 63 mm, followed by 57 mm in Andheri (Malpa Dongri) and 40 mm in Andheri (East) by 8 pm, informed the officials.

In eastern suburbs, Powai received the highest 38 mm rainfall, followed by 29 mm in Bhandup (S ward office) and 27 mm in Tembhi Pada, they said.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in the metropolis between 8 pm and 11 pm with western suburbs receiving the highest precipitation, according to BMC officials.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 12.86 mm, while eastern and western suburbs received 15.65 mm and 26.63 mm rainfall, respectively, in three hours, they said. Advertisement

Maharashtra rains: Cyclonic circulation causing heavy rains According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai (Met department), parts of Maharashtra will see heavy rainfall, with thunder and gusty winds from May 21-24. This is due to the cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, they added. Advertisement

Met department official Shubhangi Bhute said rainfall activity over Maharashtra may increase between May 21 and May 24 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, PTI reported.

Regions that will be affected include: south Konkan, south central Maharashtra and Mumbai. “There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations,” Bhute added.

Also Read | From Bengaluru rains to Guwahati floods, heavy showers disrupt normal life

Goa airport: 2 Indigo flights diverted due to poor visibility Two Indigo flights, originating from Pune and Mumbai, respectively, were diverted from Goa International Airport at Dabolim due to poor visibility on May 20, PTI reported citing officials.

George Varughese, director of Dabolim airport in South Goa, told PTI that two IndiGo flights were diverted due to low visibility on Tuesday evening. “The Pune-Goa flight was diverted to Hyderabad, while the Mumbai-Goa flight was diverted to Belgaum (Karnataka). Later, the flight, which was diverted to Belgaum, landed at Dabolim. All other flights landed on time, and the traffic was restored,” he added. Advertisement