Mumbai-Goa train: 4 passengers test positive for Covid-19

PANAJI : The number of active coronavirus cases in the coastal tourist state of Goa as increased to 26 after four passengers who came on a train from Mumbai yesterday were found to be infected with the contagious disease. The Goa government took the samples of 100 passengers from the Mumba-Goa train and found 4 of them to be positive cases.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said the samples have been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital's virology lab for final confirmation. With these four cases, the number of COVID-19 cases detected on Sunday has gone up to 13. Overall, there are 26 active cases in Goa.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said the samples have been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital's virology lab for final confirmation. With these four cases, the number of COVID-19 cases detected on Sunday has gone up to 13. Overall, there are 26 active cases in Goa.

The fresh infection has come from the train that arrived on Sunday from Mumbai. "All the 26 patients have been admitted to a specially-designated COVID-19 hospital in Margao town," Rane said.

On May 1, Goa was declared as green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state recovered. However, the coastal state has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that there is no community transmission in the state.

Earlier, six passengers of the Rajdhani Special train had also tested positive. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the co- passengers, who travelled with the positive patients, have been taken to institutional quarantine of 14 days.

The state has moved to strengthen its testing facilities by installing additional rapid testing (TrueNat) machines at its district hospitals in Margao, Mapusa and sub district hospital in Ponda.