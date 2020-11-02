Mumbai-Goa Vistara flight diverted back due to bad weather in Goa

Mumbai-Goa Vistara flight diverted back due to bad weather in Goa1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 11:10 AM IST
'UK 861 (BOM-GOI) has been diverted back to Mumbai due to Bad Weather(Poor Visibility) in Goa'
A Vistara flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to bad weather in Goa on Monday.
"UK 861 (BOM-GOI) has been diverted back to Mumbai due to Bad Weather(Poor Visibility) in Goa. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara tweeted.
More details awaited
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×