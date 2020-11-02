Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Mumbai-Goa Vistara flight diverted back due to bad weather in Goa
Mumbai-Goa Vistara flight diverted back due to bad weather in Goa

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Staff Writer

'UK 861 (BOM-GOI) has been diverted back to Mumbai due to Bad Weather(Poor Visibility) in Goa'

A Vistara flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to bad weather in Goa on Monday.

"UK 861 (BOM-GOI) has been diverted back to Mumbai due to Bad Weather(Poor Visibility) in Goa. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara tweeted.

More details awaited

