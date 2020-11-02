Mumbai-Goa Vistara flight diverted back due to bad weather in Goa

Mumbai-Goa Vistara flight diverted back due to bad weather in Goa1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
'UK 861 (BOM-GOI) has been diverted back to Mumbai due to Bad Weather(Poor Visibility) in Goa'
A Vistara flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to bad weather in Goa on Monday.
"UK 861 (BOM-GOI) has been diverted back to Mumbai due to Bad Weather(Poor Visibility) in Goa. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara tweeted.
