The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai's civic and government-run centres will remain suspended due to a shortage of vaccines. On Friday too, the vaccine drive remained suspended in BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres for the same reason. And, on Sunday also , there will be no inoculation on account of weekly off of staffers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines. "The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the stock of vaccines received," it said. The municipal body had suspended inoculation in BMC and government-run centres on July 1, too, due to the unavailability of vaccine doses.

Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID Centre, Mumbai said that sessions are being allocated based on everyday supply.

"There is vaccine shortage. Sessions being allocated on the basis of everyday supply. We hope to get more vaccines. For the vaccination of pregnant women, circulars have been issued. We're waiting till Monday if asked to implement, it will be done," said Dr Rajesh Dere.

According to the BMC, a total of 59,29,190 citizens have been inoculated against coronavirus in the metropolis till Wednesday (July 7). Of these, 12,47,410 beneficiaries have received their second dose as well.

Dere said that if the financial capital manages to administer the second dose to 30-40% population, only then the threat of the third Covid wave can be reduced.

"47% population administered with the first dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the 2nd dose to 30-40%, population, COVID threat can be reduced," he added.

Currently, Mumbai has 401 active Covid vaccination centres - 283 of the BMC, 20 of the state government and 98 private facilities.

