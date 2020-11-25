Mumbai: Gold worth 6.25 cr seized from 2 passengers at Borivali station

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two passengers at Borivali station for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth ₹6.25 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

He said it was suspected that the gold was smuggled into India from Bangladesh and was being brought to Mumbai from Kolkata via Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

"Two passengers were checked after they alighted from Golden Temple Special Train on Monday and 12 gold bars weighing 12.02 kilograms were found concealed in a customized jacket worn by them under their shirt. The approximate value is ₹6.25 crore. They have been charged under Customs Act," he told news agency PTI.

Earlier on 19 Nov, the DRI has intercepted two trucks smuggling 66.4 kg gold valued at ₹35 crore.

The officers of DRI, Delhi Zonal Unit, identified two trucks suspected to be carrying foreign-origin gold, smuggled into the country through the Indo-Myanmar border.

Rummaging of the trucks led to the recovery of 66.4 kgs of smuggled gold worth ₹35 crore which was destined for delivery in Punjab, the sources said.

The gold was found to be concealed inside the fuel tanks of the trucks.

Five persons apprehended in the case are being examined, they added.

