The civic and government-run Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai will stay shut on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of doses, reported ANI , quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the news agency, the inoculation drive will resume as usual on Saturday.

The vaccinations in government and BMC centres were also halted last week due to a paucity of jabs. The civic body had then said that it expects to replenish the stock by 14 August.

Prior to that, the BMC had halted the coronavirus vaccination drive on 5 August.

Covid situation in city

Mumbai saw a spike in coronavirus infections on Wednesday with 283 people testing positive. The cumulative caseload in the city has reached 7,40,007.

The city also reported five deaths. Among them, one person had co-morbidities, while four others were above the age of Mumbai deaths were removed from the progressive deaths count.

During the day, 297 people were also discharged. Till date, 7,18,955 people have recovered.

The city is left with 2,686 active cases.

Corona restrictions

Maharashtra on Monday revised guidelines under Break the Chain programme for corona Restriction and said that those under the age of 18 would be required to show identity cards to establish proof of age for entering malls in the state.

"As immunization of boys and girls under 18 years of age has not yet started in the state, boys and girls under 18 years of age will be required to show their Aadhaar card, PAN card or school and college identity card as proof of age when entering the mall," a release said.

The BMC on Monday announced that all public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

The civic body in its notification has warned that the actions will be taken if the Covid-19 protocols would not be followed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, after a gap of four months.

Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.