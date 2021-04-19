OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for vehicles with red stickers

Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for vehicles with red stickers

In Mumbai, the police gave red, green and yellow stickers to the Emergency vehicles, citizens do not follow the rules Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale affixed stickers on the vehicles of the citizens working in the Emergency Services in Mumbai at the Mulund Toll Naka Mumbai.Premium
In Mumbai, the police gave red, green and yellow stickers to the Emergency vehicles, citizens do not follow the rules Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale affixed stickers on the vehicles of the citizens working in the Emergency Services in Mumbai at the Mulund Toll Naka Mumbai.
 2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 01:13 PM IST PTI

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs.

Mumbai police have created "green corridor" at all check points and toll plazas for the speedy movement of vehicles of medical services staff which sport red stickers, an official said on Monday.

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs. Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment and testing kits will have to sport red stickers, while those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will need to have green stickers.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Going a step ahead, the Mumbai police have now created "green corridor" for vehicles having red stickers, the official said.

All such vehicles were now being allowed to move through these dedicated lanes, he said.

Police personnel at various check points and toll plazas were on Monday seen helping vehicles having red stickers move through such lanes for smooth traffic movement.

"Green Corridor for Vehicles With Red. We understand the urgency of all emergency professions and service seekers. Therefore, there is a dedicated lane for vehicles with red #emergencystickers at every check point on the roads of Mumbai," the police tweeted.

After the police directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour- coded stickers, a message on social media claimed fuel will only be provided to such vehicles at petrol pumps.

However, the Mumbai police clarified they had not issued any such instruction and the message was fake.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Dhanbad,Jharkhand,INDIA,May 06: Migrants labourers stand in a queue with family,who reached by special train from Surat to Dhanbad during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday.May 06,2020-(Photo Chandan Paul- Hindustan Times) story by Pankaj KumarPremium Premium

Don't leave: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases. Premium Premium

Delhi under lockdown from tonight: Here is what's allowed and what is not

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situationPremium Premium

Delhi govt sets up control rooms to manage Covid-related drugs

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action adventure thriller directed by Anup Bhandari.Premium Premium

Kichcha Sudeep announces new film for August release

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST

"Fake Message Alert. A message about police instructing petrol pumps to give fuel only to cars with #EssentialStickers is false. However, our appeal to Mumbaikars to not move out unless it's for essentials or an emergency is genuine & heartfelt," the police tweeted.

On Sunday, the city police registered cases against 286 vehicles under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for coming out on roads without any emergency or essential work, a police spokesperson said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout