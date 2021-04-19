Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for vehicles with red stickers

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs. Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment and testing kits will have to sport red stickers, while those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will need to have green stickers.

