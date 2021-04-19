Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for vehicles with red stickers

Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for vehicles with red stickers

Premium
In Mumbai, the police gave red, green and yellow stickers to the Emergency vehicles, citizens do not follow the rules Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale affixed stickers on the vehicles of the citizens working in the Emergency Services in Mumbai at the Mulund Toll Naka Mumbai.
2 min read . 01:13 PM IST PTI

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs.

Mumbai police have created "green corridor" at all check points and toll plazas for the speedy movement of vehicles of medical services staff which sport red stickers, an official said on Monday.

Mumbai police have created "green corridor" at all check points and toll plazas for the speedy movement of vehicles of medical services staff which sport red stickers, an official said on Monday.

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs. Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment and testing kits will have to sport red stickers, while those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will need to have green stickers.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour- coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs. Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment and testing kits will have to sport red stickers, while those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will need to have green stickers.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Going a step ahead, the Mumbai police have now created "green corridor" for vehicles having red stickers, the official said.

All such vehicles were now being allowed to move through these dedicated lanes, he said.

Police personnel at various check points and toll plazas were on Monday seen helping vehicles having red stickers move through such lanes for smooth traffic movement.

"Green Corridor for Vehicles With Red. We understand the urgency of all emergency professions and service seekers. Therefore, there is a dedicated lane for vehicles with red #emergencystickers at every check point on the roads of Mumbai," the police tweeted.

After the police directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour- coded stickers, a message on social media claimed fuel will only be provided to such vehicles at petrol pumps.

However, the Mumbai police clarified they had not issued any such instruction and the message was fake.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Delhi: Hundreds queue up outside liquor shops as govt announces lockdown

1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Premium

ICMR DG lists out three main reasons of rapid Covid-19 spread in India

1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Premium

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria leaves for 5-day visit to France

1 min read . 02:03 PM IST
Premium

Cabinet secy to review oxygen situation as covid daily count soars to 275,000

2 min read . 02:02 PM IST

"Fake Message Alert. A message about police instructing petrol pumps to give fuel only to cars with #EssentialStickers is false. However, our appeal to Mumbaikars to not move out unless it's for essentials or an emergency is genuine & heartfelt," the police tweeted.

On Sunday, the city police registered cases against 286 vehicles under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for coming out on roads without any emergency or essential work, a police spokesperson said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.