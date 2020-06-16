Mumbai: GST fraud mastermind arrested from 5-star hotel

Phase I of the 'Operation Kark' was launched on May 30 under which an accused Sanjay Mata was arrested on June 3. The second phase of the operation, under which the searches were made at over 16 locations in the city, was conducted between June 9 and 12. At the end of the second phase, tax evasion to the tune of ₹225 crore was detected by Central GST intelligence officers after they busted illegal pan masala manufacturing units in the city.