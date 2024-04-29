Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 15:43:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.40 0.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.15 3.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,158.80 4.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 2.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,528.80 1.26%
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai news: Harbour Line services severely affected as local train derails at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
BackBack

Mumbai news: Harbour Line services severely affected as local train derails at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Harbour Line services of Central Railway were severely affected on Monday afternoon after a coach of a local train derailed at 11.43 am while entering platform number 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway officials said.

Mumbai news: Harbour line services will be operational from & to Vadala, Central Railway officials saidPremium
Mumbai news: Harbour line services will be operational from & to Vadala, Central Railway officials said

The Harbour Line services of the Central Railway were severely affected on Monday afternoon after a coach of a local train derailed at 11.43 am while entering platform number 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway officials said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue