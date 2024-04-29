The Harbour Line services of the Central Railway were severely affected on Monday afternoon after a coach of a local train derailed at 11.43 am while entering platform number 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway officials said.

