Mumbai Harbour line train services suspended after fire near Mahim railway station | Watch

Services have been suspended on Mumbai's Harbour line train services after a fire broke out near Mahim Station on Saturday, as per the Western Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

The fire broke out in shanties inside the Navrang Compound adjacent to the UP Harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:30 pm.

PTI spoke to civic officials who revealed that at least four fire engines, along with other firefighting vehicles reached the spot and launched operations to subdue the blaze.

Train services have been stopped on the Harbour line since electric supply to overheard equipment being disconnected as a safety measure after the fire.

The Western Railway CPRO has also said, "No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site."

An initial report of the fire by ANI had revealed that it had damaged eight to 10 homes.