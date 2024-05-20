Mumbai Heads to Polls as India’s Opposition Gets Renewed Boost
India’s financial capital Mumbai — home to billionaires, film stars and millions of slum dwellers — goes to the polls on Monday, with the opposition alliance making a renewed push to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hold on power.
