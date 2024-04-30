Mumbai heatwave: Is there any relief this week? Check what IMD prediction says
Mumbai heatwave alert: According to recent IMD bulletin, heatwave like conditions in the metro city are likely to reduce in the coming week.
Mumbai heatwave: With a clear sky and hot, humid conditions, the city is likely to witness a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Heatwave-like conditions in Mumbai are likely to continue for a few days, according to the weather forecasting agency.