Mumbai heatwave: Is there any relief this week? Check what IMD prediction says

Mumbai heatwave: With a clear sky and hot, humid conditions, the city is likely to witness a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Heatwave-like conditions in Mumbai are likely to continue for a few days, according to the weather forecasting agency.

The IMD in its special temperature bulletin, observed a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius in Mumbai Suburban. In its five-day forecast for the Konkan Goa region of Maharashtra, IMD predicted a gradual rise in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next two days and then a reduction thereafter. For the North Konkan region, which includes Mumbai and Thane, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail throughout the day on Tuesday.

“Mainly clear sky in city and suburbs. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in cities and suburbs. Maximum & Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 deg. C. and 25 deg. C," said RMC Colaba in its 48-hour weather forecast on Monday.

Mumbai recorded the second hottest day in April

Amid a severe heatwave alert for Mumbai, the city recorded a severe rise in temperature to 39.1 degrees Celsius. This temperature was the second-highest April temperature in the last decade. Mumbai experienced its hottest day in over a decade earlier this month with temperatures touching to a record-high level of 40 degrees Celsius. Not only in Mumbai, but temperatures also reached record-high levels in Thane as well on Monday.

There's some relief on the horizon for residents as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a decrease in temperatures starting from Tuesday. According to IMD Santacruz weather station, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 39.1 degrees Celsius

