1 min read.Updated: 22 Jul 2021, 07:21 AM ISTLivemint
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital, over the next three-four days
Mumbai city was waterlogged on Thursday after heavy rainfall continued overnight in the financial capital. Consequently, Central Railway informed that Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted. It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.
Heavy rains in Mumbai also led to traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway, and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic.