Home >News >India >Mumbai: Heavy rain leaves several areas waterlogged. Check videos

Mumbai: Heavy rain leaves several areas waterlogged. Check videos

Mumbai: Pothole-ridden road outside Reay Road railway station causes inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians
1 min read . 07:21 AM IST Livemint

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital, over the next three-four days

Mumbai city was waterlogged on Thursday after heavy rainfall continued overnight in the financial capital. Consequently, Central Railway informed that Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted. It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

Heavy rains in Mumbai also led to traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway, and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic.

The Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes.

The heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in Nashik's Trimbakeshwar area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital, over the next three-four days.

Earlier, the IMD has issued orange alert for July 22 in Mumbai, but it later updated to red alert, indicating higher chances of severe weather events.

Mumbai has recorded 1971.3 mm of rain, so far. And, as per the weather agency the city will reach 2000 mm mark in July only. Mumbai is already excess by 890 mm, Skymet Weather said.

As Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall, netizens shared waterlogging videos and pictures on Twitter:

