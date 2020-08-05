Incessant downpour on Wednesday toppled the signage on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai , Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE said.

In a tweet, Chauhan said, "The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today." The BSE authorities have urged the fire brigade to remove the sign. "We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us," BSE CEO said.

Continues shower from last night, wreaked havoc in the financial capital. Many parts of south Mumbai like Girgaum Chowpatty, Madanpura, Byculla, Hindmata, and Worli reported water logging due to heavy rains. The weather department predicted that intense to very intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Mumbai during next three hours.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains.

Due to heavy rains and water logging, the railway authorities have suspended the suburban train operations between Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla.

All local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have been temporarily suspended till further orders, the Western Railway said on Twitter.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also affected due water-logging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. The alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

Several low-lying areas of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra were inundated today. The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were stationed at Thane and Palghar to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said. However, no rain-related casualties were reported in the district.

