Mumbai: Heavy downpour to continue today, IMD issues orange alert

Many parts of Mumbai will continue to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well, as per the latest weather bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather forecast agency, heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs is expected with possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places. It has also issued orange alert for the metro city, marking very heavy rainfall in the city. On Wednesday, Pune and Raigad are on red alert, as IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the two districts.

As per the 7-day forecast of the city, heavy rainfall in Mumbai is likely to continue till July 22 and will reduce gradually afterwards.

In past twenty four hours, Colaba area has received 106 mm of rainfall, according to the local weather station. Average temperature of the city dipped by 2 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Mumbai's maximum temperature stood at 28.0 degree Celsius, and minimum temperature stood at 24.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday.