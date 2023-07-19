Mumbai: Heavy downpour to continue today, IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai: Heavy downpour to continue today, IMD issues orange alert1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Mumbai to experience heavy rainfall with a possibility of very heavy rainfall on Wedesday. IMD has issued orange alert for the city. Red alert issued for Pune and Raigad. Temperature dropped by 2 degrees
Many parts of Mumbai will continue to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well, as per the latest weather bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
