Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai: Heavy downpour to continue today, IMD issues orange alert

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST Edited By Sharmila Bhadoria

Mumbai to experience heavy rainfall with a possibility of very heavy rainfall on Wedesday. IMD has issued orange alert for the city. Red alert issued for Pune and Raigad. Temperature dropped by 2 degrees

Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023 : Huge traffic on Western Express Highway due to Heavy Rainfall at Malad, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Many parts of Mumbai will continue to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well, as per the latest weather bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather forecast agency, heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs is expected with possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places. It has also issued orange alert for the metro city, marking very heavy rainfall in the city. On Wednesday, Pune and Raigad are on red alert, as IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the two districts.

As per the 7-day forecast of the city, heavy rainfall in Mumbai is likely to continue till July 22 and will reduce gradually afterwards.

In past twenty four hours, Colaba area has received 106 mm of rainfall, according to the local weather station. Average temperature of the city dipped by 2 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Mumbai's maximum temperature stood at 28.0 degree Celsius, and minimum temperature stood at 24.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
