Mumbai: Helmet must for pillion riders or else license may get suspended. Details here

The rule will be implemented in the next 15 days, Mumbai police said
02:40 PM IST

  • Violation of the rule will attract a fine of 500 and suspension of driving. for 3 months, Mumbai Police said 

Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. The rule will be implemented in the next 15 days. “Violation of the same will attract a fine of 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months," Mumbai Police said in a recent directive.

As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms. At present, the traffic police impose a fine of 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

In a bizarre incident, 6 persons were seen riding a scooter recently on city roads recently. One person was seen sitting on the shoulders of another. The video has gone viral. 

