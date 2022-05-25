Mumbai: Helmet must for pillion riders or else license may get suspended. Details here1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
- Violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹500 and suspension of driving. for 3 months, Mumbai Police said
Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. The rule will be implemented in the next 15 days. “Violation of the same will attract a fine of ₹500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months," Mumbai Police said in a recent directive.
As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms. At present, the traffic police impose a fine of ₹500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.
In a bizarre incident, 6 persons were seen riding a scooter recently on city roads recently. One person was seen sitting on the shoulders of another. The video has gone viral.
