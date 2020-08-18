The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a high tide in Mumbai today. A high alert has been issued to Mumbai for a high tide wave of 4.42 metres at 11:39 am today after heavy rains and thunderstorms earlier in the day.

A high tide of 4.42 meters expected at 1139 hours in Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020





Meanwhile an orange alert has been issued for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra and for coastal areas for today and tomorrow. The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas.

A forecast of light to moderate rains is made for Pune and adjoining areas of the district for the next two days, an official said.

"The southwest monsoon would remain active over Maharashtra for the next 4-5 days which will cause strong spells of showers," an official said in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert.

Massive floods had caused widescale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts last year during monsoon.

"Light to moderate rains are likely to take place in Pune and adjoining areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain activity in the district will increase as moderate rains are predicted on Thursday and Friday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said in Pune.

In Sangli district, very light to light rains are predicted for the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, Pune city recorded light rainfall in the last 24 hours.

